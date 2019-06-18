Mr. Marvin T. “Tommy” Powers, age 83, of Meansville, passed away June 17, 2019, at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Tommy was born on November 20, 1935, in Union Point, son of the late Samuel Felton Powers and the late Beulah Mae Gossett Powers. His family moved to Pike County when he was in the first grade. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean War. He was self employed for many years having operated Powers Country Store, Powers Superette, and Seven Oaks Restaurant. He served as Pike County Coroner for 8 years and was currently serving his 4th term as Pike County Commissioner. Tommy was a long time member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church and currently a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Essie Mae Martin; and brothers, Sam and Tyler Powers.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Charlotte Powers; daughter and son in law, Lynda and Edward Sisson of Griffin; son and daughter in law, Gordon and Missy Powers of Meansville; grandchildren, Jared and Luke Sisson, Parker, Carson, Bailey, and Landon Powers; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday June 20, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Oak Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday June 19, 2019, from 5-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the Powers family.