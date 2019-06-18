Longtime county commissioner Tommy Powers passed away at 83 years old on Monday, June 17. He was serving his fourth term as a commissioner.
State Representative Ken Pullin requested that flags located throughout Pike County be lowered and flown at half-staff in honor of the late Pike County commissioner Marvin T. “Tommy” Powers.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of Commissioner Powers, a valued member of his community,” said Rep. Pullin. “My wife, Shelby, and I are keeping the Powers family and the Pike County community in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday June 19 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Tommy was born on November 20, 1935 and was a local resident for many years, having moved with his family to Pike County when he was in the first grade.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War.
He was self employed for many years, having operated Powers Country Store, Powers Superette, and Seven Oaks Restaurant. He served as Pike County Coroner for eight years. Tommy was a longtime member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church and currently a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Representative Ken Pullin represents the citizens of District 131, which includes Pike County and portions of Lamar and Upson counties. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and currently on the Agriculture & Consumer Affairs, Human Relations & Aging and Small Business Development committees.