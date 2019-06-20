Pride of Pike to start with parade for state champs

This year’s Pride of Pike Independence Day celebration will be held Saturday, June 29 and will start with a parade to honor the AAA State Championship baseball team. The Pride of Pike celebration will start at 4 p.m. and be held at the Pike County soccer complex and will include vendors, inflatables, live music and a fireworks display - with an added tractor show for this year since they will be in the parade that ends at the festival location.
The Pride of Pike Independence Day parade will start at 3:30 pm. with the Pike County High School baseball team serving as the grand marshal. The parade is open to anyone and everyone and parade applications will be accepted until June 25. For an application to participate in the parade, email pikecountyparade@gmail.com. The route will be the same as the recreation department’s opening day route and will travel from the schools down Old Meansville Road, up Highway 19 north, left onto Williamson-Zebulon Road, left on County Farm Road and then right onto Twin Oaks Road.