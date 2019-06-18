Pike offered $225,000 for animal shelter

By Rachel McDaniel
Pike commissioners discussed an offer of at least $225,000 from longtime citizen Walker Chandler for the county to use for an animal shelter. The funds would be donated from the CLC Foundation which was established by Dr. C.L. Chandler Jr. and is controlled by his living children and step-children, including Walker Chandler.
“Animals are near and dear not just to me and my wife but also to our friends and sons. This is something that needs to be done and it needs to be done the right way,” said Chandler.
