Funds raised for Meansville fire chief

By Rachel McDaniel
news@pikecountygeorgia.com
The fire chief of the Meansville Volunteer Fire Department faces surgery to save his eyesight after multiple failed surgeries and family members are reaching out to the community for support. An online fundraiser has been set up at gofundme.com/eye-sight-for-joe-wiley
“We hate to even ask, but sometimes even those who help others need a helping hand,” said his daughter Hannah Wiley. “My dad was born with glaucoma and had his first surgeries at 3 and 6 months old. Then at 15, He had to go through surgeries again in both eyes. At 17 is when he had to have his first cornea transplant in his left eye. At the age of 21 he joined the volunteer fire department and has been very active as a first responder, fireman, lieutenant, captain and is now the city of Meansville’s Volunteer Fire Chief and has been at it for more than 27 years.”
On March 25, chief Wiley woke up and was unable to see out of his right eye because the glaucoma had damaged his cornea. On April 25, he had a cornea transplant and it failed three days later. Then on May 4, he had another cornea transplant and it also failed three days later. He was scheduled to have his third transplant on May 16 and it also failed. Doctors then scheduled him to have a complete cornea transplant June 13.
“Because of him not being able to work and all the medical bills and travel expenses, we need help,” said his sister-in-law Kay Albritton. “He has worked and taken good care of his family and his community and now he needs us. Please make a small donation and say a big prayer.”