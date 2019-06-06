Mr. David Evans, age 62, of Milner, passed away June 4, 2019. He grew up in Williamson, son of the late Edgar Henry Evans and Lula Mae Gibson Evans. He owned and operated Evans Paint. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church in Barnesville. David enjoyed sitting on his front porch. In his younger years he liked to race go-carts.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Runette Gordy.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years: Linda Ballew Evans; children and their spouses: Christina and Jason Sharp of Lake City, TN, Nikki Garner of Zebulon and Kim and Kenny Hazelrigs of Griffin; brothers, sisters and their spouses: Ronnie and Judy Evans of Pike County, Billy and Karen Evans of Thomaston, Graylon and Rhonda Evans of Thomaston, Mark Evans of Barnesville, Margie Lewis of Pike County, Jackie Lewis of Thomaston, and Betty Jo and Bobby Loudermilk of Mt. Airy, GA; several grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, 12-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.