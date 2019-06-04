/Unitedbank
Georgia releases state broadband plan, Pike is 72% ‘unserved’

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Tuesday, June 4. 2019
Most of Pike County is considered to have citizens who are ‘unserved’ with broadband service and the state recently released a plan to better serve such rural areas. The plan is currently in phase one and will focus on ‘unserved’ areas. The report states that 72% of Pike County citizens - including 4,873 households, 109 businesses and a total of 12,688 residents - are ‘unserved’ locations. In neighboring counties, areas that are ‘unserved’ include 49% of Meriwether, 29% of Lamar, 8% of Upson and 4% of Spalding County.

