Flag Day ceremony, flag retirement set for June 14

The Pike County American Legion Family 197 and the Boy Scouts of American Troop 37 will co-host a Flag Day Observance and Flag Retirement Ceremony on June 14 at the Danielly Park Pavilion next to Life Springs Church on Highway 109 in the Meansville area. The public is invited to attend this event which will start at 6:30 p.m.
“The program is intended to help promote patriotism in our community. In addition to a program that honors our national flag, old and worn out flags will be respectfully retired and disposed of in a dignified manner,” said Bryan Richardson of Post 197. “Drop off your old, tattered and frayed flags for their honorable retirement. Seating is limited, so bring a lawn chair.”
U.S. flags designated for retirement can be dropped off at the Pike County American Legion Post drop box in front of the facility on Meansville Street in Zebulon or given to any Troop 37 Boy Scout or brought to the ceremony where they will be added to those already received for final retirement. Refreshments will be provided following the program.