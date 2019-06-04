New details in Concord’s fatal shooting

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Darrell (Kimbo) Brown, 49, was on property at 349 Bates Rd. Concord May 26 when he was approached by landowner Roger Prater and his grown son, Nathan Prater. Brown stated he was looking for a way off the property.
The Praters showed Brown a gate but he pulled a .22 caliber pistol and fired multiple shots at Nathan Prater, striking him once in the left shoulder. PCSO investigators say Nathan Prater’s blood was located at the area where they were asking Brown to leave the property. Nathan Prater returned fire, firing one round from a rifle which struck Brown in the lower torso. Brown collapsed a short distance away while running from the scene.
Brown was lifeflighted from the scene but was later pronounced dead at a trauma center. Brown’s body was taken to the state crime lab for autopsy, including toxicology reports.
After an investigation by Pike investigators, no charges were filed against the Praters, sparking a social media uproar. Many citizens defended the homeowners on social media for taking action to stop Brown.
“Through the investigation it was determined that Brown had been visiting a residence in the area prior to this incident. Brown had shown another person the handgun he had with him. The witness told investigators that he knew Brown was a convicted felon and shouldn’t have it. It was at his time for an unknown reason that Brown walked away from the witnesses house and ended up on the Prater property,” stated the PCSO’s press release the day after the shooting.
An older model SUV driven by Brown was recovered by investigators from the witnesses’ home. An additional firearm - a rifle - was taken into evidence from the vehicle.
He had active arrest warrants and according to the PCSO was being sought by the U.S. Marshals Service.
“Once completed the investigative case file will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s office for review. At this time it is believed that Mr. Prater acted in self defense to protect himself and other family members,” said the press release.
Brown exchanged fire with troopers in Lamar
By Walter Geiger
news@barnesville.com
Darrell (Kimbo) Brown, who died following a shootout in a Pike County pasture last week, had an extensive criminal history which included a 2003 incident in Barnesville in which he exchanged gunfire with state troopers during a high speed chase on Hwy. 341. In August, 2003, Brown was involved in the chase in Lamar County. He fled south on Hwy. 341, firing at multiple pursuing GSP vehicles. One was riddled with bullet holes and another caught fire when its hot engine ignited roadside grass. No one was injured and Brown was arrested after his vehicle was forced off the roadway.
He was armed with a 9 mm. semiautomatic handgun and a .38 caliber revolver. He was convicted on four counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and sentenced to serve 16 years in prison. He did previous prison stints for possession of meth in Upson and Pike counties and an aggravated assault charge from Spalding County. He was last released from prison on June 19, 2009.