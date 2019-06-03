/Unitedbank
James Woolf

Rachel McDaniel
Monday, June 3. 2019
Mr. James Robert Woolf, Sr., age 59, of Thomaston, passed away May 29, 2019, at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.  He was born in Greenville, SC, son of the late John Woolf and Ruby Jewel Martin Woolf.  James worked in roofing and construction. 

He is survived by his wife of 39 years: Sheila Cox Woolf; children: Christy Cox Ball, James Robert Woolf, Jr., Jamie Lee Woolf, Jimmy Ray Woolf, Joshua Adam Woolf and Jeremy Jay Woolf; sisters and brothers: Lynne Woolf Gillispie, Brenda Woolf, Tommy Woolf, Patricia Woolf Betsill, Lois Woolf, Jeff Woolf, and Vera Woolf Hammond; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
 
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, June 1, 1-2 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. 
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
