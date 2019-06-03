Mr. George Richard Lifsey, age 79 of Meansville, Georgia, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.
Mr. Lifsey was born on September 18, 1939 in Meansville, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his parents, George Monroe Lifsey and Igene Carter Lifsey. Mr. Lifsey is a veteran of the United States Marine Corp; was employed by the Coca Cola Company for 20 years and retired from the State of Georgia as a Correctional Officer at the Jackson Diagnostic Center. Mr. Lifsey was a hard worker. He loved guns, the Atlanta Braves and the Atlanta Falcons. He was a member of Life Springs Methodist Church in Zebulon, Georgia.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Jackson Lifsey; sons, David Lifsey, Scott Lifsey; grandchildren, David Andrew Lifsey, Jessica Elaine Lifsey; great-grandchild, Rylan Whatley; sister, Lynn Fincher and husband Tom; 2 nieces, Liz and Susan.
A visitation will be Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Monday, June 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury with Reverend John Nance officiating. Interment will follow in Fincher Memorial Cemetery, Meansville.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring George Richard Lifsey by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.