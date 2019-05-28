Mr. Carl D. Haygood, age 89, of Concord, passed away May 26, 2019. He was born in Hickory Flat, GA, son of the late Benjamin Haygood and the late Roberta Bagwell Haygood. Mr. Haygood was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked for Ford Motor Company for 30 years before retiring. He had lived in Pike County for the last 50 years and was a long-time member of Concord Baptist Church. Mr. Haygood was a 65-year Mason and member of the Meridian Sun Lodge #26 in Griffin, the Flint River Day Light Lodge #761 in Thomaston and the Griffin Shrine Club. He was a charter member of the Clarissa Pike Chapter #539 Order of the Eastern Star in Zebulon, where he served as Past Patron. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #197 in Zebulon. Mr. Haygood was an avid gardener.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Marie Hall Haygood, his son Ricky Haygood, son-in-law Tommy Heard, and nine brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his daughter: Shirley Heard of Concord; son and daughter-in-law: Mike and Cristal Haygood of Locust Grove; grandchildren and their spouses: Michelle and Eric Jones of Concord, Jason and Nicole Heard of Concord, Katie and Michael Bartlett of McDonough, James Haygood of Locust Grove and Ben Haygood of Barnesville; five great-grandchildren: Brandon and Eli Bartlett, Carleigh and Dylan Jones and Tanner Heard; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, May 28, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 11 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.