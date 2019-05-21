Jonel Turner

Mrs. Jonel Walker Turner, age 83, of Concord, passed away May 20, 2019. She was born in Atlanta, daughter of the late John Walker and Nell Blalock Walker. Jonel was a member of The Church of Joy in Williamson. She was an amazing wife, loving mother, grandmother and sister. Jonel was a selfless person who had a heart full of love. She was also a prayer warrior who looked forward to her heavenly home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Turner, her brother, Jimmy Walker and sister, Beth Carroll.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Terri Jordan, Johnny Turner, and Brian and Allison Turner all of Molena; grandchildren and their spouses: Aubrey Jordan and fiancé Jimmy Jenness of Douglasville, Amanda and Smitty Smith of Douglasville, Angela and Scottie Wilson of Forsyth, Jordan Turner and fiancé Taylor Cousineau of KS, Ross and Casey Turner of Decatur and Carlie Turner of Molena; sister and brother-in-law: Martha and Phil Boswell of Concord; great-grandchildren: Alexis, Morgan, Madison, Ashton, Anslee; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 11 a.m., at The Church of Joy, 3080 Hwy. 362, Williamson, with Rev. Lauren Helveston officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m., at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens in Mableton. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the church.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.