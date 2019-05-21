Pirates make it to AAA State Championship series

The Pirates faced Pace Academy in the AAA State Championship with games at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 at Luther Williams Field in Macon. If needed a third game will be played May 22.
The Pirates swept Hart County at home May 14 with a dominating win in the first game and a nail-biter in the second game.
In game one, the Pirates struck early with three runs in the first inning and then scored six more to win 9-2.
The Pirates got eight hits with Coleman Boynton and Dylan Garner getting multiple hits and Davis York hitting a homer in the fifth inning. Hart County had four errors while the Pirates had none. Coleman Crow pitched a complete game and held Hart County to two runs on three hits, striking out 12 and walking one.
In game two, the Pirates scored two runs in the first inning but were answered by Hart County who scored three runs in the fourth inning. The Pirates evened things back up with one run in the fifth inning on a wild pitch. No one scored in the sixth inning and the Pirates put one run on the board in the top of the seventh inning when Dylan Garner singled in an RBI. The Pirates held Hart County scoreless in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win.
The Pirates had 10 hits in the game with Coleman Crow going 4 for 4 at the plate.
Noah Windhorst earned the win for the Pirates, pitching seven innings, allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out seven.
