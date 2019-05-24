Bike parade planned for Saturday in Williamson

Everyone is invited to enjoy the second annual Williamson Bike Parade set for Saturday, May 25 at the Benson Hilley Park walking trail. The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. and kids and adults of all ages can join the fun.
“Decorations are optional but can include party streamers, pin wheels, flowers, balloons and more,” said Williamson city clerk Karen Brentlinger. “The possibilities are limitless! Just use your imagination to create something family friendly.”
The city will provide popsicles as refreshments for after the parade and the event will include games and fun for children including frisbee, yard darts, hula hoops, bubbles and sidewalk chalk.
“Adults are welcome to join in the parade as well. If you choose not to join in, bring a blanket or folding chair so you can sit and enjoy the parade.”
Scooters and wagons are welcome but organizers ask that no battery or gas-operated rides be brought to the event.