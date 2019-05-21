Memorial Day parade, program set for May 27

The American Legion Post 197 Family will host a Memorial Day parade and special ceremony on Monday, May 27. All veterans are invited to ride in the parade on the Post 197 float.
“This will be the first year that we promote and remember veterans with a Memorial Day parade. Right now we are looking for entrants and we are welcoming everybody to join us in honoring veterans,” said Post 197 Adjutant Steven Yerkes. “After the parade we will have a short Memorial Day program at the Veterans Memorial on the courthouse square that will include the reading of the names of veterans who have passed away this year and the laying of a new wreath at the memorial.”
Two Purple Heart recipients will be honored during the laying of the wreath - which was donated by Goggans Florist in Barnesville.
Email pikepost197@gmail.com or yerkess986@gmail.com to request a parade application. Applications can be returned by email, dropped off at 645 Meansville Street in Zebulon or mailed to P.O. Box 781, Zebulon, 30295. Lineup for the parade will start at 9 a.m. in front of the elementary school and the parade will kick off at 10 a.m.
Those who will be in the parade include the Pike County Fire Department, the Legion Riders from Post 258 in Jonesboro, Boy Scouts and others. The event will also include The Moving Wall, a traveling half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. For more information, call 770-584-3909.