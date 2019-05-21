/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Citizens of all ages are asked to take part in the annual Memorial Day program and this year’s Memorial Day parade which will start at 10 a.m. All veterans are invited to ride in the parade on the American Legion Post 197’s float.

Memorial Day parade, program set for May 27

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Tuesday, May 21. 2019
The American Legion Post 197 Family will host a Memorial Day parade and special ceremony on Monday, May 27. All veterans are invited to ride in the parade on the Post 197 float.

“This will be the first year that we promote and remember veterans with a Memorial Day parade. Right now we are looking for entrants and we are welcoming everybody to join us in honoring veterans,” said Post 197 Adjutant Steven Yerkes. “After the parade we will have a short Memorial Day program at the Veterans Memorial on the courthouse square that will include the reading of the names of veterans who have passed away this year and the laying of a new wreath at the memorial.”

Two Purple Heart recipients will be honored during the laying of the wreath - which was donated by Goggans Florist in Barnesville.

Email pikepost197@gmail.com or yerkess986@gmail.com to request a parade application. Applications can be returned by email, dropped off at 645 Meansville Street in Zebulon or mailed to P.O. Box 781, Zebulon, 30295. Lineup for the parade will start at 9 a.m. in front of the elementary school and the parade will kick off at 10 a.m.
Those who will be in the parade include the Pike County Fire Department, the Legion Riders from Post 258 in Jonesboro, Boy Scouts and others. The event will also include The Moving Wall, a traveling half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. For more information, call 770-584-3909.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter