Class of 2019 to graduate Friday

Pike County graduates of the Class of 2019 will soon cross the stage, accept their diplomas and start their journey after high school. CrossPointe Christian Academy will have 18 graduating students at their commencement which is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at Oak Hill Baptist Church in Griffin. Flint River Academy will honor their 26 graduates at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 24 at the school’s gym. Pike County High School has around 270 graduates and they will be presented with diplomas during graduation ceremonies set for Friday, May 24 starting at 8 p.m.
“This is why we do what we do. This is the culmination of 13 years of hard work, sacrifice and commitment. This is the launch into the real world,” said PCHS principal Kevin Huffstetler. “This is an important event in our students’ lives. We ask that you please be respectful of every graduate as each deserves that moment of recognition for years of dedication and effort. We kindly ask that children sit with parents during the ceremony as there is to be no playing. Tobacco and alcohol are prohibited on all school property at all times. Vapes and electronic cigarettes are prohibited. Balloons, coolers, tailgate chairs, silly string, confetti, streamers, umbrellas, and artificial noisemakers are prohibited. Thank you for making this an enjoyable evening for all.”
Valedictorian Brian Gales will give the main commencement message. He took a total of seven AP classes at PCHS and plans to attend the University of Georgia after graduation. He was selected at the 2019 STAR student for Pike County High School after he earned the best overall SAT score. He served as the Athletics Correspondent intern for PCHS and was also a member of the Academic Team, Beta Club and National Honor Society.
Salutatorian Lynda Ever will also address the students in the Class of 2019 first. She has been dual enrolled at Gordon State College since the fall semester of her tenth grade year and has taken a total of 13 classes, earning 45 credit hours. She also took four AP classes. She plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta and pursue a career in the field of science or healthcare.
“I am extremely interested in science, especially biology and chemistry and in working in a hospital or laboratory. I also would love to be able to advance healthcare on a large scale, modernize it and help people receive more effective treatment more efficiently,” she said. “I plan on majoring in Biochemistry with a minor in Chemical Engineering.”
She is the daughter of Kim Dang and Randy Ever and her brother is John Ever. She was very active in various groups during high school, including serving as the captain of the Academic Team, editor of the Literary Magazine ‘Voices,’ president of Student Council, Beta Club and National Honor Society and as a member of the Science National Honor Society and Environmental Club.
In addition to the Valedictorian and Salutatorian, other students who will speak during commencement exercises include Bailey Jones who will present the moment of reflection, Lenox Jones who will give the welcome, Coleman Crow who will provide the introduction of the theme and Alex Avila who will give the closing statements.
In case of inclement weather, administrators will attempt to hold the program hourly until 11 p.m. If inclement weather persists, attempts will begin hourly Saturday starting at 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. or Sunday at 1 p.m. The system’s phone call system and the school webpage will be used to communicate updates of schedule changes. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and parking is limited. Attendees are asked to plan accordingly.