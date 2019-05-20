/Unitedbank
Joyce Elliott Lawrence

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Monday, May 20. 2019
Mary Joyce Elliott Lawrence, age 92, of Zebulon, passed away May 19, 2019, at Pike Manor in Zebulon.  She was born in Zebulon, daughter of the late Roscoe B. Elliott and Mary Willis Elliott.  Joyce was a secretary for Ford Motor Company in Detroit, MI for many years before retiring. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry D. Lawrence and her brother, Marvel Elliott.
 
She is survived by her nephews and niece: Brian, Bob, Tommy and Cathy Elliott; and several cousins; Jane Gaulding (Jimmy), Leone Spillers, Gary Hammock, Rachel French (Neil), Billy Hammock, Denise Elliott Chambley (Craig), Joy Gaulding Gaddy (Jeff), Brad Banks, Gay Banks Osbolt (Johnny), and Brian Banks (Mariah); and many more cousins.
 
Friends may visit the family on Monday, May 20, 11-11:45 a.m. at the funeral home.  A graveside service will follow at 12 p.m., in the Zebulon United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Arianna Eberle officiating.
 
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
