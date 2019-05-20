Susan Hurd

Mrs. Susan Elizabeth Hearn Hurd, age 64, of Zebulon, passed away May 17, 2019, at Piedmont-Fayette Hospital. She was born in Atlanta, daughter of the late Sanford H. Hearn and Betty Davis Hearn. Susan graduated from Mercer University in Atlanta with a Bachelor’s degree in History. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Griffin. Susan was a loving and devoted wife and mother who took great care of her family by encouraging them to grow as Christians and supporting all their endeavors.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years: Robert Allen Hurd; her sons and daughters-in-law: Christopher and Karen Hurd of Newnan and Robert “Bob” and Kelli Hurd of Zebulon; brother and sister-in-law: Joey and Tonya Hearn of Molena and their children: Hannah, Jodi, and Audri Hearn.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 11 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.