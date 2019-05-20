Donald “Mac” McCullough

Mr. Donald Ray “Mac” McCullough, age 73, of Williamson, passed away May 18, 2019, at Upson Regional Medical Center. He was born June 29, 1945, son of the late Doyle McCullough and Dorothy O’Quinn McCullough. He worked for Ford Motor Company for 31 years, and was Union Representative for 23 of those years before retiring. He was a member of Concord Baptist Church, Montgomery Lodge #31 in Zebulon and the Griffin Shrine Club. Mac was an avid Florida Gator’s football fan. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on guns. He was a fun-loving jokester who never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Samantha McCullough.
He is survived by his loving wife: Sue Hill Purkey McCullough; children and their spouses: Lori and Aaron Stewart of Shiloh, Mandy and David Anderson of Woodbury, Ben McCullough of Hull, TX and Mike and Patricia Purkey of Calhoun; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law: Peggy and Joe Crayton of Fayetteville and Lynn and Jeff Crowley of Newnan; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Monday, May 20, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 11 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Dr. Ted Moody and Pastor Jacob Sparks officiating. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.