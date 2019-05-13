/Unitedbank
/Eedition
[Photo by Laura York] The Pirates made it to the Final Four of state playoffs this year with a third game victory over Fannin County. They faced Hart County at home after press time on Tuesday, May 14 in a double header with games at 4:30 and 7 p.m. The Pirates have a 30-4 combined regular and post season record. For those who can't make it to the games, they will be televised at NFHSnetwork.com.

Updated: Pirates head to championship series

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Monday, May 13. 2019
Updated: 1 day ago
The Pirates beat Hart County in a double header Tuesday night, winning 9-2 and 4-3. They will play in the state championship series next week. Go Pirates!!

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter