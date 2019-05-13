[Photo by Laura York] The Pirates made it to the Final Four of state playoffs this year with a third game victory over Fannin County. They faced Hart County at home after press time on Tuesday, May 14 in a double header with games at 4:30 and 7 p.m. The Pirates have a 30-4 combined regular and post season record. For those who can't make it to the games, they will be televised at NFHSnetwork.com.
Updated: Pirates head to championship series
