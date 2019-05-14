Survivor recognition, Red/White Spring Game is Friday

The Pike County High School Pirates will play the Red/White Spring Game on Friday, May 17 and the event will feature performances by The Pirates Regiment Marching Band, the middle and high school Dance Teams and a special recognition of local cancer survivors.
The gates will open at 4 p.m., the middle school team will scrimmage starting at 4:40 p.m. Survivors will be recognized at 6 p.m. and the high school Red and White Game will kick off at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is $5 and attendees can enjoy concession foods hot off the grill, a 50/50 and Gatlinburg raffles as well as Frios Pops.