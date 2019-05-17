/Unitedbank
Entries sought for Memorial Day parade

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Friday, May 17. 2019
The American Legion Post 197 Family is organizing a Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 27 and entries are needed by May 22. Email pikepost197@gmail.com or yerkess986@gmail.com to request an application. Applications can be returned by email, dropped off at 645 Meansville Street in Zebulon or mailed to P.O. Box 781, Zebulon, 30295. Lineup for the parade will start at 9 a.m. in front of the elementary school and the parade will kick off at 10 a.m.

