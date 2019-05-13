William Maddox

Mr. William Madison Maddox, age 39, of Meansville, passed away May 9th, 2019. William grew up in Pike County, graduating from Pike County High School in 1998. He then earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Mercer University in Macon. While a student at Mercer, he also studied abroad at Swansea University in Wales, United Kingdom. William was a gifted writer, and he studied graduate-level professional writing at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In addition, he attended Emory University in Atlanta, where he earned a Series Seven License in Financial Planning.
William had a dedicated passion for martial arts; he began lessons in Shaolin Kung Fu when he was five years old. By the age of 18, he had earned his black belt in Mixed Martial Arts and his red sash in Shaolin Kung Fu.
He was a member of the Meridian Sun Masonic Lodge in Griffin, and he taught English at Pike County High in Zebulon.
William was preceded in death by his grandparents, Pauline Brooks Bishop and Hugh Joel Bishop, Sr., and Helen Cook Maddox and Jewell Madison Maddox.
He is survived by his parents, June Denise Bishop of Zebulon and Michael Madison Maddox of Meansville, his fiancé, Cassie Flake of Meansville, Aunt Bonnie Byrd Gardner and Uncle Bill Gardner of Meansville, Uncle Sonny and Aunt Joan Bishop of Thomaston, Aunt Sandy Beach of Zebulon, and Uncle Thomas Jenkins of McDonough.
His cousins are Rachel Byrd Webber and Brad Webber, and their sons Jeffery and Walker, of Meansville; Ron and April Byrd and their daughters Savannah and McKenzie, of Meansville; Chad Bishop of Florida; Joel Bishop of Griffin; and Justin Jenkins of Dallas, Georgia.
Friends may visit the family on Monday, May 13th, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 14th, 3 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery in Molena.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.