Heather Marie Henderson

Heather Marie Phillips Henderson, age 30, of Meansville, passed away May 9, 2019, at her home. Heather was a 2007 graduate of Pike County High School. She was very active and health conscious. She enjoyed CrossFit and running. Heather was a colorful and unique person, who loved life and her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her PawPaw and MawMaw Jake and Mildred Phillips, her PawPaw and MeMe Sonny and Carol Gunnels and her uncle Kenny Phillips.
She is survived by the greatest joy in her life, her three year old son: Christopher Allen (C. J.) Henderson, Jr.; father and step-mother: Arthur (Jeff) Phillips and Twilla Porter of Meansville; mother and step-father: Cathy and David Pierce of Thomaston; sisters and brothers-in-law: Nikki and Tim Arnold of Concord, Natasha and Seth Wheeler of Valdosta and Amber Porter of Washington D.C.; her cousin and best friend: Chrisde Norton; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Mike and Robin Wolf of Zebulon; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Tim and Courtney Bailey of Zebulon; nieces and nephews: Kaylee, Leah and Cameron Arnold, Emma and Lucas Bailey; C.J.’s father: Christopher Allen Henderson, Sr; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, May 10, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 11 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Billy Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Brian Tumor Society, www.braintumor.org, in memory of Heather.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.