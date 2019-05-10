Ephraim Burgreen

Ephraim Moisey Burgreen, age 15, of Molena, passed away May 8, 2019. He was special, creative, and always happy. Every family needs an Ephraim.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Hartley Burgreen.
He is survived by his parents: James and April Burgreen; sisters and brothers: Fionna, Caeleigh, Nathanael, Lesleigh, Ezekael, Evangeleane, Israel, Elijah, Isabella, and Laney Burgreen; foster sisters: Madi Smith and Brittney Frey; grandparents: Bill and Joy Miller of Chattanooga, TN and Margaret Burgreen of Grafton, WV; great-grandparents: David and Louise Miller of Matthews, NC and Betty Hill of Cornelius, NC; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, May 11, 4-6 p.m., at the R. F. Strickland Building in Concord.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.