Mrs. Opal June Taylor Hamrick, age 84, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Brightmoor Nursing Center.
Mrs. Hamrick was born on Wednesday, October 24, 1934 in Zebulon, Georgia to the late Alfred Arlington Taylor and the late Louise Yeager Taylor. Opal June Taylor Hamrick was also preceded in death by her sister, Carol Taylor Wade of Stockbridge, GA. She retired from Southern Bell as a Chief Operator and worked with the Trust Company Bank of Georgia in Atlanta. She was a member of Rock Springs Church and a former member of First United Methodist Church of Zebulon. She played tennis and basketball in Zebulon High School. She was a wonderful homemaker and mother, wife and grandmother. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary for 30 years and served as past President and Secretary.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, William Hamrick. Jr.; her twin sons and daughter-in-law, Alfred Daniel Hamrick and William Stanley “Hambone” and April Hamrick; grandchildren, Lillian Taylor Hamrick Bittick and her husband, Lawson Cary Bittick of Forsyth, GA and Scott Daniel Stimus-Hamrick of Bradenton, FL; brothers and sister-in-law; Arlington Lamar Taylor of Dallas, TX and MacArthur and Carol Taylor of Williamson, GA; niece, Machelle Taylor Nelms of Thomaston, GA; nephews, Scott Taylor of Eatonton, GA, Mark Taylor of Dublin, GA, Brad Taylor of Atlanta, GA and Sam Taylor of Dallas, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Gloria Taylor and Bill Morris of High Point, NC; niece, Robin Morris of Seattle, WA; nephew, Caslin Morris of Cape Hatteras, NC; and nephew, Andy Marcus Hambrick of Aldora, GA.
A graveside service for Mrs. Opal June Taylor Hamrick will be held at Lamar Memory Gardens on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. Friends may visit the family following the service.
