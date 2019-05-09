Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a missing child on North Madden Bridge Road around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8. A 15-year-old autistic male was reported to have been missing from the family home. Numerous resources were allocated to find the child, including search volunteers, the sheriff’s office drone and Spalding County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.
The Pike County coroner confirmed the identity of the young man as Ephraim Moisey Burgreen.
According to the sheriff's office, he was found at approximately 10:49 p.m.
Unfortunately the body of the missing child was found in a small pond. Investigators are currently working on this case, at this time no foul play is suspected.
"Thank you to all of the citizens who came out and assisted Emergency Services last night. The outpouring of support and help from our citizens is what helps make Pike County a special place," said sheriff Jimmy Thomas.
The Pike County Fire Department coordinated a massive search to find the child. As soon as they were made aware of the situation, they sent out five teams to search in the woods until it was too dark.
Pike County EMA requested mutual aid from Upson County EMA, Georgia DNR, Spalding County Sheriff Department and Meriwether Fire Department. Spalding deputies supplied their helicopter with FLIR camera to search by air. Once the air search was completed, the PCFD deployed a team of search dogs who went to a beaver pond about 300 yards from the house and alerted at the pond.
"We sent a team to see if we could get a boat into the pond and while looking for a way to get in, discovered his body in the middle of the pond," said PCFD public information officer Anita Neath.