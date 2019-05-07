Tag office to close May 23-24

The Georgia Department of Revenue will install a new state-of-the-art system called the Georgia Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System (DRIVES) which will upgrade and modernize the state’s registration and titling system. In preparation for the new DRIVES system, online services will be unavailable between May 21-27 and the Pike County Tax Commissioner’s office will close at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 23 and remained closed all, day Friday, May 24.
Implementation of the new system will require that all vehicle registrations and titling services be unavailable Friday, May 24. During June, customers may experience longer than normal wait times when visiting the tag office. Vehicle owners with renewal dates in May and June who normally renew in person are encouraged to do so prior to May 20 to avoid delays. Those who ordinarily renew online will not experience delays except from May 21-27.
“Our office wants to continue providing excellent customer service leading up to the Memorial Day launch of the Georgia DRIVES system, which will improve efficiencies both in Pike County and throughout the state,” said Tax Commissioner Donna Chapman. “It is important for residents to be aware of which services will not be available leading up to Memorial Day and for them to plan accordingly.”
County tag offices will not be able to process transactions Friday, May 24. All online motor vehicle-related services including online tag renewal services will be offline May 21-27.
Dealers will be able to initiate electronic title and registration transactions and issue temporary operating permits over Memorial Day weekend. Law enforcement will still have access to motor vehicle records statewide. The Department of Driver Services will not be affected.
The new Georgia DRIVES system will enable more self-service options, improve customer service and enhance data integrity.