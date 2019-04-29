PCHS soccer teams make Sweet 16

The No. 10 Pike County Pirates will welcome the No. 8 Benedictine Military School Cadets for second round action of the Class AAA Boys State Soccer Playoffs Thursday, May 2 at Pirate Stadium at 5 p.m. Tickets are $7.
The Pirates (11-8-0) downed the Monroe Tornadoes 11-1 in first round play to advance to its fourth straight round of 16. The outing showcased the Pirates’ offensive depth, as five different players scored. Josh Epton led all scorers with four goals followed by Blake Webb who netted three goals. Davis York had two goals while Dustin Way and Brance Mann each had one a piece.
Benedictine (14-5-0) upset Long County 3-0 last Wednesday. Boasting a potent offense, the Cadets head to Zebulon outscoring foes 68-22.
The winner between the Pirates and Cadets will face the winner of the game between No. 2 Greater Atlanta Christian and No. 9 Pace Academy on Wednesday, May 8.
The #3 PC Lady Pirates (15-2-2) rolled to an easy, 14-0 round one win over Monroe here last week and host unranked Savannah Arts Academy (9-7) Wednesday. First touch is set for 5 p.m. at Pirate Field. Tickets are $7.
The Lady Pirates scored often in their 14-0 victory over Monroe. Chelsie Moore had two goals and one assist. Kara Hendrix had two assists. Anna Grace Cox had one goal. Anna Chasteen had one goal and three assists. Savannah Biggs had one goal and two assists. Maddie Hendrix had three goals. Madison Bailey had one goal. Haley Jones had one goal and one assist. Dana Claire Mangham had three goals and two assist. Monroe scored a goal for the Lady Pirates as well.
Pike is the #1 seed from Region 4AA. Savannah Arts is the #2 seed from Region 3AA. The Lady Panthers beat Liberty County 7-0 in round one. The two teams faced no common opponents during the regular season.
Two other Region 3AA teams advanced to the Sweet 16. Peach County, the #2 seed, edged Cook 1-0 and travels to Islands Wednesday. The region’s #3 seed, Jackson, topped Worth County 4-3 and goes to face Pierce County on Wednesday.
Should the Lady Pirates get past Savannah Arts, they will battle the Jefferson-Dawson County winner May 7. Dawson is ranked #2 in Class AAA while Jefferson is #7.