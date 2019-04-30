By Mike Ruffin
ruffinml@gmail.com
You may have seen a “Coexist” bumper sticker on some vehicles. We have one on one of ours. The sticker uses the symbols of several religions to spell the word “Coexist.” It thereby makes the statement that people who practice different religions need to learn to live together. It makes the even deeper statement that we need to respect and appreciate each other as we practice our particular religion.
Ruffin’s Renderings: Coexist
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks