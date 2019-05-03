/Unitedbank
Three more measles cases in Georgia

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Friday, May 3. 2019
In addition to the nearly 700 cases of measles in the U.S. so far this year, six cases of measles have been confirmed in Georgia. The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) recently confirmed three new cases of measles in the metro Atlanta area. The three individuals are all members of one family - none of whom were vaccinated. Although the risk of becoming sick is low, DPH is notifying individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and may be at increased risk for developing measles.

