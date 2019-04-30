Register now for May 17 Survivor Dinner

Cancer survivors in the community will be honored Friday, May 17 at 5 p.m. during the annual Survivor Dinner which will be held at the Ninth Grade Academy cafeteria this year. Any survivor who lives in Pike County and one guest is invited to attend. Survivors must register by Friday, May 10 with Betsy Burford at BurforB@pike.k12.ga.us or 770-567-8443, ext. 5008. Survivors will also be recognized on the field during the spring football game following the dinner.
“Cancer is a horrible, mean disease. Those who have been told they have cancer know that it is very scary to hear those words. Most survivors are eager to help those who are fighting. We want to be there for each other,” said Burford. “Pike County no longer hosts an official Relay for Life event. However, we still feel it is important to honor those in our community who have survived a cancer battle, or are still fighting the fight.”
Last year’s Survivor Dinner included 18 survivors and their guests. This year’s meal will be provided by a local caterer and FFA students will help serve the meal and clean up afterwards. There is no cost for survivors or their guests.
“I was diagnosed with breast cancer on Halloween of 2013. My son was 13 years old. I had (and still have) a very happy marriage. This was a terrible blow. When I received the official diagnosis, I was driving and literally had to pull over. I cried, hit my steering wheel, screamed. And, then I pulled myself together as best I could and went in a shoe store to buy my son some shoes! From that minute on, I decided that I would do whatever I had to do in order for my son to continue living his ‘normal’ life. I intended to beat breast cancer, and got ready to fight. My doctors were amazing. My family and friends were amazing. My school was amazing. I just can’t put into words how much it meant for my colleagues to support me like they did,” said Burford.
“It still blows me away, five years later, when I look through pictures of that year. I had five surgeries and I received a year of chemo. It was a tough year. But, we made it! I continued to work and go to baseball games (as I could), and my son was able to live a somewhat ‘normal’ life. Many will not understand this, but I believe I am a better person after having gone through a cancer diagnosis. It changed me forever. I am closer to God, and I know He is the reason I am here to tell my story today. I know I was so fortunate, though. There are people who do not have the support I had. This is the reason I Relay. This is why I want to be there for others who are fighting.”
Each of the Pike County schools individually raise money throughout the year for the American Cancer Society through events such as the Father-Daughter Dance at Pike primary. Funds from the schools will go toward cancer research and support.