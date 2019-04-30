/Unitedbank
Citizens gather for a previous National Day of Prayer event held on the courthouse square. This year's event will be held at noon Thursday, May 2 on the lawn of the Pike County courthouse.

National Day of Prayer is Thursday

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Tuesday, April 30. 2019
Prayer Power of Georgia will sponsor the Pike County celebration of the annual National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 2 at noon on the courthouse square.

“The National Day of Prayer is a patriotic and spiritual celebration of our great nation; a time to join together to honor those who have served in many different capacities and to ask blessings for those who are serving our community and nation as they are called,” said chaplain Ben Maxedon of Prayer Power of Georgia. “We will honor our veterans and military personnel. We will offer words and prayers for our community, state, nation, world and all who need salvation.”

For more information, go to prayerpower4u.net or contact Ben Maxedon at P.O. Box 1263, Zebulon, GA, 770-689-7549 or prayerpower4u@bellsouth.net.
