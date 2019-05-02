Anna Evans of Pike Historic Preservation wears her cowgirl hat with some of the table centerpieces for the Pig Pickin’ Toe Tappin’, RC Cola and Moon Pie BBQ. The event will be held Saturday, May 11 at the pavilion in downtown Molena. It will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The event will help the group restore more historic buildings in Pike County.
After a break of five years, Pike Historic Preservation is bringing back their annual fundraiser, The Pig Pickin’, Toe Tappin’, RC Cola and Moon Pie BBQ. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 11 at the pavilion in downtown Molena. Board chair Elsie Anderson Bell notes that this is the traditional date for the event and it always attracts many families who are gathering for Mother’s Day weekend in Pike County. The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
“We are pleased to welcome back the renowned BBQ master Bert Willis who always does such a great job roasting a pig for the event,” said Bell.
The “Toe Tappin’” will be provided by The Bonny Ridge Bluegrass Band who will perform after dinner. In addition, there will be several special attractions including the chance to win “The Best Cowboy Boots Contest” and the opportunity to bid for beautiful flower centerpieces that adorn the tables - planted in colorful cowboy boots!
Tickets can be purchased at the Wild Daisy Inn in Molena or at A Novel Experience in Zebulon or by credit card by calling Chris Curry at 770-841-9268. Adult tickets are $20 and kids under 12 are $12.
Pike Historic Preservation is Pike County’s nonprofit organization that is committed to saving historic buildings and landscapes. Their first project was the 1870 Whiskey Bonding Barn in Molena which now has a new life as a popular wedding and event center. PHP is now working with the city of Zebulon to reclaim the 1926 Zebulon Elementary School and transform it into lodging and a one-of-a-kind restaurant in the old auditorium. The profits from the Pig Pickin’ will help PHP continue their efforts to highlight and protect irreplaceable buildings in Pike County.