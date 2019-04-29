Mrs. Sandra “Sandy” Denise Williams May, age 63, of Zebulon, passed away April 26, 2019. She was born in Barnesville, daughter of the late Virgil Lewis Williams and Imogene Coggins Nixon. Sandy worked for Continental Tire North America (Aldora) in Barnesville for 32 years before retiring. She was a Jimmy Johnson (NASCAR) fan who loved cooking, fishing and most of all spending time with family.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Tommy May; sons and a daughter-in-law, Melvin May, and Todd and Julie May; grandchildren, Braden (Morgan), Brianna, Madison (Tony), Michael, Melvin Jr, Preston, Peyton; five great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Daryl and Susan Williams and Ricky and Carol Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.