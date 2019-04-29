Bobby Guy, Sr.

Mr. Bobby Gene Guy, Sr., age 78, of Concord, passed away April 26, 2019, at Spalding Regional Hospital. He grew up in Pike County, one of 11 children born to the late Richard Levy Guy and the late Bessie Nix Guy. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Bobby was in the construction business and enjoyed fishing and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Bobby Guy, Jr. and Stanley Kennedy and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Guy; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Heather Kennedy of Manchester; grandchildren, Kody, Michael, Zachary, Jonathan, Destiny, Kenzie and Fisher; sisters and a brother-in-law, Shirley Nicholson of Thomaston and Glenn and Clarence Hatchett of Concord; four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow in the Neal Baptist Church Cemetery in Concord. Friends may visit the family before the service on Monday, 1-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.