Mr. Billy Myles Wilkerson, age 84, of Williamson passed away April 23, 2019 at his home. He was born in Hollonville, son of the late Charles Edgar Wilkerson and Willie Kate Smith Wilkerson. Billy was preceded in death by his brother Charles Wilkerson, sister, Rosa Mae Lane, and brothers in-law Nesby Scoggins and Mark Pryor.
He is survived by his wife: Evelyn Wilkerson, sons: Rayford “Andy/Drew” Scoggins, Eric Wilkerson, daughter; Rhonda (Byran) Ard; granddaughters: Bailey Ussery, Marissa Scoggins, Brittney Gross, Ashley Nixon; great grandchildren; Waylon and Brinley Gross, and Hadlee Nixon; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Raybon (Patricia) Scoggins, Virgil (Bunny) Scoggins, Rayford (Pat) Scoggins, Phyllis Scoggins, Ann Brooks, Annie Mae (Sonny) Gwyn, Ruth Chambers, Edna Wilson, Gail Scoggins, and two wonderful loving caregivers: Carolyn Brown and Jessica Ector, and many nieces and nephews.
Billy was a veteran of The U.S. Army and retired from Delta Airlines. Billy was a very talented hands on person and could build and fix anything. He enjoyed gardening, remodeling of his home, and tinkering around in his shop. Billy’s family will remember him as a kind and gentle person.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2 p.m., at the Hollonville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hollonville Cemetery, c/o Lee Gregg, 4997 Hollonville Road, Williamson, GA. 30292.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.