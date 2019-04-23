/Unitedbank
[PHOTO BY LAURA YORK] The undefeated region champion Pirates include (front row l-r) Dustin Way, Brance Mann, Matt Webb, Blake Webb, Josh Epton, Daylen Petty (back row l-r) coach Chris Johnson, Jake Richardson, Noah Buice, Luke Kirkley, Parker Maddrey, Davis York, Maison Corbett, Gage Coley and coach Kevin Hobbs. Not pictured are Josh DeMarco, Owen Tyree, Cody Pendley and Ryan Brooks.

Pirates undefeated in region, to host playoffs

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, April 23. 2019
By Chris DeMarco

The Pirates varsity boy’s soccer team ended their regular season by splitting their road series last week. After falling 9-2 to the AAAAAAA East Coweta Indians on Tuesday in Sharpsburg, Pike beat the Kendrick Cherokees 9-3 on Thursday in Columbus to remain undefeated in the region for the third year in a row. The Pirates will take a record of 10-8-0 overall into the postseason. Pike County reached the 10-win mark for the seventh time in the last 10 years with Thursday’s win.

