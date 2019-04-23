/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Spring playoffs: Win or go home

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Opinions
Tuesday, April 23. 2019
With any sport, the most exciting time is the postseason playoffs when teams must win or go home. The playoffs begin this week for local and area high school teams with the emphasis on soccer and baseball. Baseball is an American born, American bred sport that has become popular in other parts of the world. The local high school teams are perennial participants in the baseball playoffs and this year is no exception. The Pike County Pirates (24-3), long a baseball powerhouse, begin their postseason run as a #1 seed after winning the 4AAA regular season title. They play a double header Wednesday at home.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter