Spring playoffs: Win or go home

With any sport, the most exciting time is the postseason playoffs when teams must win or go home. The playoffs begin this week for local and area high school teams with the emphasis on soccer and baseball. Baseball is an American born, American bred sport that has become popular in other parts of the world. The local high school teams are perennial participants in the baseball playoffs and this year is no exception. The Pike County Pirates (24-3), long a baseball powerhouse, begin their postseason run as a #1 seed after winning the 4AAA regular season title. They play a double header Wednesday at home.
Please login
or register
to read the rest of this story.