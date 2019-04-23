/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Paris in Pike is this Friday!

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Tuesday, April 23. 2019
The eighth annual Paris in Pike Fashion Show for special-needs students will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 26 at Christ Chapel Community Church in Zebulon. The show includes a shopping trip for the kids to pick out their outfits for the fashion show. The first Paris in Pike Fashion Show was the idea of then-elementary school students Scarlett Mullis and Abbi Hood. Over the years, hundreds of students have shined with the spotlight on them as they tell a little about themselves and then show off their special talents on stage.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter