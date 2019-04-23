/Unitedbank
JQC: Remove Crawford from office

Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Tuesday, April 23. 2019
The Georgia Supreme Court will decide the fate of judge Robert ‘Mack’ Crawford after the Judicial Qualifications Commission hearing panel recently recommended that he be removed from office for the alleged theft of court funds.
Crawford, a Pike resident and former state legislator, was indicted in October on two felony counts of theft and violating his oath of office and he has pleaded not guilty to those charges. He was suspended from office in December.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
