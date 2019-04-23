The Georgia Supreme Court will decide the fate of judge Robert ‘Mack’ Crawford after the Judicial Qualifications Commission hearing panel recently recommended that he be removed from office for the alleged theft of court funds.
Crawford, a Pike resident and former state legislator, was indicted in October on two felony counts of theft and violating his oath of office and he has pleaded not guilty to those charges. He was suspended from office in December.
JQC: Remove Crawford from office
