The northwest part of Pike County was hit hardest with major flooding Friday, April 19, resulting in several roads that are impassable. There are five roads that are completely closed due to culvert issues, including Bethany Church Road at the Spalding County line, Bethany Church Road a quarter mile west of Hutchinson Road, Hunter Road at Beaver Swamp about midway between Melville Brown Road and Patton Road, Milner Road about a quarter mile off Bottoms Road and Fossett Road about a quarter mile off Roberts Quarters Road. The roads will remain closed until at least the middle of next week according to county officials.
“We are putting barricades up to warn citizens of danger. The roads are rough but passable but if citizens cannot get home they need to contact 911 and they will notify us,” said public works director Todd Goolsby “Citizens may have to take alternate routes to get home. These issues cannot be resolved until flooding subsides and it will not be a quick fix. In most cases so they will need to be patient. Again if citizens cannot get in or out from either direction of their drive please call 911.”
Updated: Roads closed due to flooding
