Helen Loggins

Mrs. Helen Elizabeth Copper Loggins, age 92, of Griffin, passed away April 17, 2019. She was the 3rd of 11 children born to the late Sam Copper and Hattie Mae Stephens Copper. In her younger years she worked at Jayco Mills. Helen enjoyed fishing, gardening, golfing, cooking and singing. She could out-fish anyone. No fish was too large or too small to her. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was the life of all the family gatherings. She was a member of Landmark Church of God in Griffin. Helen was very devoted to her family, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie D. Loggins, son, John Loggins, sisters and brothers, Alice English, Alvin “Buck” Copper, Gladys Shirah, Doris Barlow, Samuel “Sammy” Copper, Sarah Marshall and Wanda Copper.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Rebecca and Ellison Brannon of Molena, Leon and Diane Loggins of Meansville, Michael Loggins of Warm Springs, Sammy and Renee’ Loggins of Palmetto; she was “Nana Buddy” to 14 grandchildren; sisters and a brother: Eloise Powell of Griffin, Bobby Copper of Miami and Elaine Bostwick of Jonesboro; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, April 21, 4-6 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 22, 11 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor James Harper officiating. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.