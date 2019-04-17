William Decatur “W.D.” Mangham

William Decatur Mangham, 97, of Woodbury passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Mangham was born September 29, 1921 in Lifsey Springs, GA, the son of James William Mangham and Essie Lema Bankston Mangham. He was a retired truck driver and the former owner of Mangham Furniture. Mr. Mangham was a WWII Air Force veteran and was a member of Jones Chapel. He was the widower of Sarah Frances Horne Mangham.
Survivors include his son, Decatur Mangham of Woodbury; his granddaughter, Danielle Huttichson of Douglasville; two great grandchildren, Gavin and London Ellington; four sisters, Helen Mangham of Lifsey Springs, Rosa Lee King of Fayetteville, Grace Ward of Lifsey Springs, Virginia Brooks of Lifsey Springs and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church and the family was visited by friends before the service.
In December 2016, Guinness World Records recognized Mr. Mangham and his four sisters as the oldest living five siblings in the world at a combined age of 485 years.