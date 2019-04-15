[Photo by Laura York] The Pirates clinched their third consecutive region championship. Pictured are (front row l-r) coach Chris Washington, JT Anderson, Luke Alpough, Coleman Boynton, Marsh Burford, Wyatt Lee, Coleman Crow, Caden Swift, Coleton Wells, Ellijah Clemmons, Kaiden Harper, coach Don Hanson (back row l-r) coach John Hanson, Aidan Whitley, Jordan Rodgers, Andrew Dennis, Noah Windhorst, Dylan Garner, Gavin Duncan, Chad Davis, Chandler Miley, Davis York, Zach Hampton, Austin Conine, coach John Sutton and coach Blake Parrott.
Pirates are region champs for third straight year!
