Have you ever participated in the Stations of the Cross? If you’re a Christian, you should. It is a spiritually enriching and challenging experience. If you’re not a Christian, you’ll still find it an interesting and possibly moving experience. The Stations of the Cross is an exercise in following Jesus as he moves toward his crucifixion. The Barnesville First United Methodist Church offers the opportunity to engage in this exercise from Tuesday, April 16 through Good Friday, April 19 from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in the sanctuary.
Ruffin’s Renderings: Crosses
