Molena’s Purple Heart Day is April 27

The city of Molena and the Pike County American Legion will host Molena’s Purple Heart Day event starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at the City Pavilion and Fire Station. In addition to recognizing and honoring Purple Heart recipients from the area, the celebration will include special music and remarks by guest speakers on the history of the Purple Heart and the unveiling ceremony making Molena a Purple Heart City.
“The designation is given by the state Military Order of the Purple Heart as a thank you to our veterans and a reminder to the community of the sacrifices servicemen and women have made for us,” said Mayor George Ingram. “A Purple Heart is awarded to any armed forces member wounded or killed in combat. If you are a Purple Heart recipient, we invite you to contact the city of Molena at 770-884-9711 so that we may recognize you at our ceremony.”
Post 197 will have a veteran information booth as well as the paperwork required to obtain a lost Purple Heart Medal. Questions on the Molena Purple Heart Day program can be directed to Molena City Clerk, Tausha Grose at 770-884-9711 or by email to molenacityhall@bellsouth.net.
To kick off the Purple Heart Day celebration, the American Legion Post 197 Family will host the Molena 5K/10K Run and Walk fundraiser starting at the Molena City Park Pavilion at the intersection of Highway 18 and Spring Road (Highway 109).
“The event will be the American Legion’s ninth overall and second 5K/10K fundraiser in the city of Molena. The event resembles the German Volksmarch type of activity. Participants can arrive and start at their leisure any time between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.,” said organizer Bryan Richardson of Post 197. “Participants will hve a choice between the 5K (3.1 miles) and the 10K (6.2 miles) course.”
Depending on the course chosen, participants will enjoy historic sights of Molena, scenic homes and vistas of Pike County country roads, countryside and farm activity.
Participants can either walk, run or walk/run either of the courses. It is not a race as there is no mass start. Each course will be well marked with directional and mile markers.
There are rest areas on the courses where participants will get their participation cards marked and can partake in assorted refreshments to help them through the course. Refreshments are also available after completion of the courses.”
Early pre-registration is $25. Late registration is $35 after April 20 and on day of the event. All who register will get an event t-shirt honoring Purple Heart recipients and free event snacks and beverages. Each registrant is guaranteed a t-shirt. Due to late registration, a t-shirt will not be available on the day of the event but a shirt will be mailed.
“Register early and wear your t-shirt on the walk/run to honor our Purple Heart recipients. Also, as part of our quest for sponsorship, for a donation of $50, the name of a deceased veteran will be added onto the “In Memory of” list on the back of the t-shirt with the event sponsors,” said Richardson. “The Run/Walk is a charity event to benefit the American Legion Post 197 Veteran and Community programs while at the same time providing a healthy event for the community.”
Contact event director Bryan Richardson at 678-764-2611 or email rich5060@bellsouth.net for more information or to register.