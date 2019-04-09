Mark Pryor

Mr. Mark B. Pryor, age 65, of Hollonville, passed away April 9, 2019, at his home. He was born in Thomaston, son of the late Wallace C. Pryor and Myrtle Nelson Pryor. Mark was the 4th out of 7 sons. Mark was preceded in death by his grandson KC Pryor, and brothers John and David Pryor.
He is survived by his wife Gail Scoggins; son: AJ Pryor and Danielle Haren; granddaughters: Lexy Pryor, and Sway Pryor; good friend and caregiver: Fredda Bonds; brothers and sisters-in-law: Paul and Becky Pryor, Pete and Anita Pryor, Phillip Pryor, and Andy and Gila Pryor all from Concord; many nieces and nephews.
Mark was a mason from Montgomery Lodge #31 in Zebulon and a life-time member of the Moose Lodge #1503. He was the owner of Freedom Bonding aka Mr. Freedom and Pryor Outdoor. He loved playing on the Flint River with his airboat, fishing, hunting, riding his Harley, and tinkering on old cars.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Friendship Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Concord. Friends may visit the family on Thursday, 12-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Friendship Presbyterian Church Cemetery, P.O. Box 157, Concord, GA 30206, or Hollonville Cemetery, c/o Lee Gregg, 4997 Hollonville Road, Williamson, GA 30292.
