Public Notices 04-10-19

NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Janet LeAnn Clark, filed her Petition to the Superior Court Clerk’s Office of Pike County, Georgia, on the 27th day of February, 2019, praying for a change in the name of Janet LeAnn Clark to LeAnn Carlisle Clark. Notice is hereby given pursuant to O.C.G.A 19-12-1 to any interest of affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court by April 1st, 2019.
This the 27th day of February, 2019.
David G. Brisendine, III
Attorney For Petitioner
P. O. Box 632
Zebulon, GA 30295
3/20, 27; 4/3, 10
Legal 62
NOTICE TO DEBTORS
AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA,
COUNTY OF PIKE
All creditors of the estate of Robert L. Whitt, deceased, late of Pike County, Georgia are hereby notified to render their demands by filing same with the Probate Court of Pike County, 16001 Barnesville St, Zebulon, GA 30295, according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 14th day of March, 2019.
Christa Pierce,
Administrator
1867 West Fossett Rd,
Concord, GA 30206.
3/20, 27; 4/3, 10
Legal 63
Notice to Debtors
and Creditors
All creditors of the estate of Julia Suzanne King of Pike County, Georgia are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 14th day of March, 2019.
Eugene W. Dabbs, IV,
Administrator
County Administrator
P.O. Box 60
Griffin, Georgia 30224
770-229-1234
3/20, 27; 4/3, 10
Legal 64
In the Probate of
Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: Roger Lee Dempsey, deceased
Notice of Petition to File for Year’s Support
The Petition of Sandra Lee Dempsey, for a year’s support from the estate of Roger Lee Dempsey, deceased, for Decedent’s Surviving Spouse, having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before April 15, 2019, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Lynn Brandenburg
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, Georgia 30295
770-567-8734
3/20, 27; 4/3, 10
Legal 66
In The Superior Court
Of Fulton County
State Of Georgia
NOTICE OF SERVICE
BY PUBLICATION
PETITIONER: Lynnette T. Riley, Commissioner Of Revenue, State Of Georgia
MATTER: IN RE: Subject To The Disposition Of Unclaimed Property Act
DATE ACTION WAS FILED: September 5, 2018
DATE OF ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION: March 7, 2019
CHARACTER OF ACTION: To all persons (hereinafter, “Respondents”) claiming property rights of, title in, and ownership of matured, unredeemed United States savings bonds with purchasers or owners with last known addresses in the State of Georgia (“Georgia Unclaimed U.S. Savings Bonds”): take notice that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-12-237, Petitioner has caused to be filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County a Petition for Declaratory Judgment seeking a judgment declaring property rights to, title in, ownership of, and proceeds from Georgia Unclaimed U.S. Savings Bonds, which are unclaimed property and subject to the provisions of Georgia’s Disposition of Unclaimed Property Act, are subject to escheat to the State of Georgia with property rights to, title in, ownership of, and proceeds from said bonds vesting in the State of Georgia.
Respondents are hereby noticed and commanded to be and appear at the court in which this action is pending within sixty (60) days of the Date of the Order for Service by Publication. Respondents are to file any response or answer with the Clerk of the Superior Court of Fulton County in accordance with the Fulton County Super Court’s Standing Order Regarding Electronic Filing for Civil Cases entered October 12, 2018 (available at: http://ga-fultoncountysuperiorcourt.civicplus.com/DocumentCenter/View/551), with a copy of such response or answer to be sent to the Attorney for Petitioner, whose name and address is: James B. Manley, Jr., Special Assistant Attorney General, Troutman Sanders LLP, Bank of America Plaza, 600 Peachtree Street, N.E., Suite 3000, Atlanta, Georgia 30308-2216.
Witness, The Honorable Emily K. Richardson, Fulton County Superior Court Judge.
CLERK, FULTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
3/20, 27; 4/3, 10
Legal 72
In the Probate Court
Of Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Gina Ann Stone, deceased. Petition for Letters of Administration Notice
To: Whom it may concern:
Raebeth Melody Stone has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Gina Ann Stone deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A.§53-21-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before April 22, 2019.
Be Notified Further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Lynn S. Brandenburg
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, Georgia 30295
770-567-8734
3/27; 4/3, 10, 17
Legal 79
CENTRAL GEORGIA
ELECTRIC MEMBERSHIP
CORPORATION
ANNOUNCES ITS
UNCLAIMED CAPITAL
CREDIT CHECKS FOR 2018
Central Georgia EMC is a not-for-profit organization. This means any excess revenue, after covering operating costs, is returned to our customer-owners in the form of a capital credit check (based on each customer-owner’s energy use).
In December 2018, Central Georgia EMC issued capital credit refund checks for the remaining margins of 2000 and a majority of 2001. However, some of the refund checks issued were returned by the U.S. Postal Service as “undeliverable.” A list of the names of these customer-owners can be found by visiting our website, www.cgemc.com, or by viewing the list at our office, located at 923 South Mulberry Street, Jackson, GA 30233. If you know the correct address of these individuals or have any helpful information, please contact our office or notify the customer-owner to contact us as soon as possible by calling 770-775-7857 or 1-800-222-4877.
4/10
Legal 80
Georgia, Pike County
Notice to Debtors
and Creditors
All creditors of the estate of Joseph Wilbur Grantham, late of Pike County, Georgia are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 22nd day of February, 2019.
Joseph Robert Grantham
Executor
Eugene W. Dabbs IV
Georgia Bar No. 202975
Attorney for Executor
P.O. Box 60
Griffin, Georgia 30224
770-229-1234
4/10, 17, 24; 5/1
Legal 81
In the Probate Court
Of Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Elizabeth Young Jenkins, deceased. Petition for Letters of Administration Notice
To: Whom it may concern:
James Timothy Jenkins has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Elizabeth Young Jenkins deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A.§53-21-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before May 6, 2019.
Be Notified Further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Lynn S. Brandenburg
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, Georgia 30295
770-567-8734
4/10, 17, 24; 5/1
Legal 82
Notice to Debtors
and Creditors
All creditors of the estate of Emily B. Dingler, deceased, late of Pike County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 1st day of April, 2019.
Executor: William Thomas Dingler, Jym Dingler
1203 Kings Bridge Rd.
Williamson, GA 30292
4/10, 17, 24; 5/1
Legal 89
APPLICATION TO
REGISTER A BUSINESS
TO BE CONDUCTED
UNDER TRADE NAME,
PARTNERSHIP OR OTHERS
State of Georgia
County of Pike
The undersigned does hereby certify that Steven D. Johnston conducting a business as Johnston Real Estate, LLC in the City of Zebulon, County of Pike, in the State of Georgia, under the name of Dream Home Realty and that the nature of the business is real estate sales and that the names and addresses of the persons, firms or partnership owning and carrying on said trade or business is Steven D. Johnston, 3667 GA Hwy. 109, Molena, GA 30258.
4/10, 17
Legal 83
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, PIKE COUNTY
This is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Dana Michelle Thayer to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns, dated February 1, 2018, recorded in Deed Book 1112, Page 29, Pike County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Freedom Mortgage Corporation by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1158, Page 57, Pike County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED FORTY-FOUR THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED FORTY-TWO AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($144,942.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Pike County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in May, 2019, the following described property:
EXHIBIT “A” All the following described real property situated in the County of Pike, and State of Georgia, as follows: All that Tract or Parcel of Land containing 2.121 acres, more or less, lying and being in Land Lot 180 of the 1st Land District of Pike County, Georgia, and being more particularly shown and designated as Lot 88 -2.121 AC. according to that certain Plat of Survey Entitled “Final Plat Irish Hill Estates Phase One”, prepared by John R. Christopher, Georgia Registered Professional Land Surveyor #1766, a Copy of which said Plat is recorded in plat Book 20, Page 120, Clerk’s Office, Superior Court, Pike County, Georgia, and which said Plat, together with the metes, bounds, courses and distances as shown thereon with respect to the said 2.121 acres, is by this reference incorporated herein in aid of this description as fully as if copied at Length herein. MR/mtj 5/7/19 Our file no. 5427319 - FT17
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. Freedom Mortgage Corporation is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Freedom Mortgage, 10500 Kinkaid Dr. Ste. 300, Fishers, IN 46037, 855-690-5900. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Dana Michelle Thayer or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 544 Irish Hill Dr, Concord, Georgia 30206.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation as Attorney in Fact for Dana Michelle Thayer
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
4/10, 17, 24; 5/1
Legal 84
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF PIKE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Because of a default in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Security Deed, dated April 11, 2006, executed by Vera Canty Edwards to FirstCity Bank, recorded in Deed Book 642, Page 165, Pike County, Georgia Deed Records, and securing a Note in the original principal amount of $180,000.00, said Security Deed having been assumed by Leslie Edwards Junious and Lisa Edwards by that certain Assumption Agreement recorded in Deed Book 1073, Page 77, Pike County, Georgia Deed Records, and said Security Deed having been modified by that certain Loan Modification Agreement recorded in Deed Book 1074, Page 23, Pike County, Georgia Deed Records, and said Security Deed last having been assigned to ARVEST CENTRAL MORTGAGE COMPANY F/K/A CENTRAL MORTGAGE COMPANY, the current holder thereof, has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness evidenced by the Note immediately due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Security Deed, will, on the first Tuesday in May 2019 to-wit: May 7, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, before the Pike County Courthouse door, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the following described real property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOTS 78 AND 79 OF THE 9TH DISTRICT, PIKE COUNTY, GEORGIA AND BEING LOT 2, CONTAINING 3.80 ACRES, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY FOR VERA C. EDWARDS DATED 01/05/06 BY S. J. REEVES & ASSOCIATES, INC., S. J. REEVES, G.R.L.S. NO. 2765, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 24, PAGE 15, PIKE COUNTY, GEORGIA RECORDS, WHICH PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY.
The aforedescribed real property is also known as 12042 Highway 18, Williamson, GA 30292 A/K/A 12042 GA Highway 18, Williamson, GA 30292, according to the present system of numbering houses in Pike County, Georgia.
This sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit as to the amount and status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed, including but not limited to, a determination that the borrower has not reinstated the loan prior to the foreclosure sale.
The name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity with full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the Note and Security Deed is Arvest Central Mortgage Company, Attn: Homeowner’s Assistance Department, 801 John Barrow Road, Suite 1, Little Rock, AR 72205. The telephone number is 1-800-366-2132, Option 1, ext. 5609. Said real property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the real property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the extent that said real property is comprised of more than one parcel, said real property will be sold in one or more parcels and in such order as the holder of the Security Deed may determine.
Upon information and belief, said real property is presently in the possession or control of Vera Canty Edwards AND/OR THE HEIRS, EXECUTORS OR ADMINISTRATORS OF THE ESTATE OF Vera Canty Edwards AND/OR THE PERSON OR PERSONS CLAIMING INTEREST OR TITLE TO SAID REAL PROPERTY UNDER, BY OR THROUGH THEM and/or leslie edwards junious, Lisa Edwards and/or Kristina Edwards, and the proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all the expenses of said sale, including attorney’s fees, all as provided in said Security Deed and the excess proceeds, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.ARVEST CENTRAL MORTGAGE COMPANY
as Attorney-in-Fact for
VERA CANTY EDWARDS, leslie edwards junious and Lisa Edwards
Ellis, Painter, Ratterree & Adams LLP
2 East Bryan Street, 10th Floor
Savannah, Georgia 31401
(912) 233-9700
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
4/10, 17, 24; 5/1
Legal 85
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF PIKE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by James E. Marshall to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Market Street Mortgage Corporation dated May 23, 2006, and recorded in Deed Book 647, Page 204, Pike County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. securing a Note in the original principal amount of $71,458.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, May 7, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
All that certain tract or parcel of land containing 2.00 acres, together with all improvements thereon, situate, lying and being in Land Lots 250 and 251 of the 9th Land District, of Pike County Georgia, shown and designated as Lot 8, on that certain plat of survey entitled “Final Plat Mill Estates”, prepared by Steve J. Reeves, Registered Land Surveyor, dated September 18, 2000 and of record in Plat Book 18, Page 006, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Pike County Georgia, which said plat, including the boundaries, metes, courses and distances of said real estate as shown and delineated thereon, is by this reference incorporated herein in aid of this description just as though the same were set forth herein verbatim.
Said property is known as 824 Lawrence Mill Road, Molena, GA 30258, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of James E. Marshall and Jennifer I Marshall, successor in interest or tenant(s).
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Attorney-in-Fact for James E. Marshall
File no. 15-055551
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway, N.E., Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/JP
shapiroandhasty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
4/10, 17, 24; 5/1
Legal 86
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF PIKE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by James Adam Wainwright to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Heritagebank of the South dated April 28, 2014, and recorded in Deed Book 963, Page 177, as last modified in Deed Book 1030, Page 326, Pike County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. securing a Note in the original principal amount of $118,243.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, May 7, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT AND PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 2.000 (incorrectly states 2 000 in Deeds) ACRES, MORE OR LESS. LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 107 OF THE 9TH LAND DISTRICT OF PIKE COUNTY, GEORGIA AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY SHOWN AND DESIGNATED AS 2.000 (incorrectly states 2 000 in Deeds) ACRES ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY ENTITLED “PROPERTY SURVEY FOR GERALD DAVID ANDERSON”, PREPARED BY COCHRAN-PRESLEY AND ASSOCIATES, GEORGIA REGISTERED PROFESSIONAL LAND SURVEYORS, SAID PLAT BEING DATED APRIL 30, 1990, AND COPY RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 9, PAGE 237, CLERK’S OFFICE, SUPERIOR COURT, PIKE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND WHICH SAID PLAT, TOGETHER WITH THE MEETS, BOUNDS, COURSES AND DISTANCES AS SHOWN THERE ON WITH RESPECT TO THE SAID 2.000 (incorrectly states 2 000 in Deeds) ACRES IS BY
THIS REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN IN AID OF THIS DESCRIPTION AS FULLY AS IF COPIED AT LENGTH HEREIN
Said property is known as 1041 Roberts Quarters Road, Concord, GA 30206, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of James Adam Wainwright, successor in interest or tenant(s).
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Attorney-in-Fact for James Adam Wainwright
File no. 19-072796
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway, N.E., Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/JP
shapiroandhasty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
4/10, 17, 24, 5/1
Legal 87
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, PIKE COUNTY
This is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Joshua M. Kendrick and Heather N Kendrick to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for United Bank, its successors and assigns, dated July 24, 2015, recorded in Deed Book 1004, Page 240, Pike County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1157, Page 47, Pike County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED TWO THOUSAND FORTY AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($102,040.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Pike County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in May, 2019, the following described property:
EXHIBIT “A” All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 227 of the 8th Land District of Pike County, Georgia, and being Lot 37, Wrightsburg, as per plat recorded in Plat Book 22, Pages 93-96, in the Office of the Clerk of the superior court of Pike County, Georgia, said plat being made a part hereof by reference. This is the identical real estate conveyed to JASON E. COLLINS and BRITTANY L. COLLINS by Warranty Deed Joint Tenancy with Right of Survivorship of KISNER CUSTOM HOMES, LLC, dated May 24, 2006, of record in Deed book 648, page 50, Clerk’s Office, Superior Court, Pike County, Georgia. MR/mtj 5/7/19 Our file no. 5442019 - FT18
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Flagstar Bank, F.S.B., 5151 Corporate Drive, Troy, MI 48098, 800-945-7700. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Joshua M. Kendrick and Heather N Kendrick or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 308 Wrightsburg Way, Zebulon, Georgia 30295.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC as Attorney in Fact for Joshua M. Kendrick and Heather N Kendrick
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
4/10, 17, 24, 5/1
Legal 88
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, PIKE COUNTY
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed given from Kyle Edward Gooden and Clenda Nelle Gooden to Branch Banking and Trust Company, dated 02/02/2011, recorded 02/17/2011 in Deed Book 852, Page 100, Pike County, Georgia records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the principal amount of TWENTY-SEVEN THOUSAND AND 00/100 DOLLARS ($27,000.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Pike County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in May 2019 by Branch Banking and Trust Company, as Attorney in Fact for Kyle Edward Gooden and Clenda Nelle Gooden, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT LOT, TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 105 OF THE 8TH LAND DISTRICT OF PIKE COUNTY, GEORGIA CONTAINING 4.28 ACRES AND DESIGNATED TRACT B ON PLAT OF SURVEY ENTITLED SURVEY FOR MARK COLE DATED FEBRUARY 20, 2003 PREPARED BY S.J. REEVES AND ASSOCIATES, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 18, PIKE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT WHICH SAID PLAT WITH THE METES AND BOUNDS, COURSES AND DISTANCES AS SHOWN THEREON IS INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF. SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS OR RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD.
Said property being known as 170 MCCARD LAKE ROAD, MEANSVILLE, GEORGIA 30256 according to the present numbering system in Pike County. The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold subject to the following items which may affect the title to said property: any superior Security Deeds of record; all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Clenda Nelle Gooden, Kyle Edward Gooden or tenant(s). The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan. The name of the person or entity who has the full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage is:
Branch Banking and Trust Company, DRL/LMU/Mortgage Default Group, 7701 Airport Center Dr, MC 527-99-04-15, Greensboro, NC 27409 TEL 866-909-4852.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
The Geheren Firm, P.C., 4828 Ashford Dunwoody Road, 2nd Floor, Atlanta, GA 30338 TEL (678) 587-9500.
4/10, 17, 24; 5/1
